De Blasio launches presidential campaign

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioBill de Blasio to announce presidential bid Thursday Could any 2020 Dem fumble an anti-Trump rally at Trump Tower as badly as Bill de Blasio? De Blasio heckled by Trump supporters at news conference inside Trump Tower MORE (D) launched his presidential campaign on Thursday, joining a crowded field of Democratic contenders.

“Donald Trump must be stopped,” he said in a video announcing the launch of his campaign. “I’ve beaten him before and I’ll do it again.”

"I will take on the wealthy. I will take on the big corporations. I will not rest until this government serves working people. As mayor of the largest city in America, I've done just that,” he added.

Polices de Blasio enacted in New York – including an expansion of health care and free pre-Kindergarten -- are highlighted in the launch video.

"There's plenty of money in this world, there's plenty of money in this country, it's just in the wrong hands," he said.

"People in every part of this country feel stuck,” he added.

The progressive leader of the country's most populous city had been mulling a presidential campaign for months, having already made trips to crucial early primary states Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

De Blasio is the 24th candidate to jump into the Democratic primary race, and will likely face a tough road to the nomination. More established progressive rivals such as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Tlaib becomes first Muslim woman to preside over House Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls On The Money: Mnuchin signals officials won't release Trump tax returns | Trump to hold off on auto tariffs | WH nears deal with Mexico, Canada on metal tariffs | GOP fears trade war fallout for farmers | Warren, regulator spar over Wells Fargo MORE (D-Mass.) have already been campaigning -- and raising money -- for months.

A possible presidential bid would also likely face opposition from de Blasio’s own hometown. A survey from Quinnipiac University Poll released last month showed 76 percent of New York City residents think he should not run for president.

De Blasio has cast himself as a progressive during his two terms as mayor, railing against income inequality, touting the benefits of the Green New Deal and feuding with New York’s centrist governor Andrew Cuomo (D).

He is expected to emphasize his mayoral accomplishments during the presidential campaign, including the creation of universal pre-kindergarten and raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, according to news reports.

He has also frequently attacked his fellow New Yorker, President Trump Donald John TrumpNapolitano claims Trump violated separation of powers 3 times in last week Work on surprise medical bills goes into overdrive Trump pardons media tycoon, former GOP leader of California State Assembly MORE. On Monday, he held a news conference in Trump Tower, where he promoted new regulations curbing energy use by buildings in the city.

At the briefing, de Blasio said the Trump Organization could face fines of around $2 million per year starting in 2030 if its buildings do not reduce their carbon emissions.

De Blasio was heckled by Trump supporters during his appearance and then engaged in a heated exchange over Twitter with Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpTrump's Doral resort revenue has dropped since presidential campaign: report Eric Trump, de Blasio get in heated exchange over New York City's Green New Deal Eric Trump blasts House subpoenas against Deutsche Bank as 'deep state at work' MORE, the president's son, who attacked the mayor's leadership of the city.

“Bill de Blasio is a liberal extremist who wants the government to control everything from your health care to what you eat," Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Ahrens said in a statement shortly after de Blasio launched his campaign. "Americans can rest assured that he won't win, but unfortunately his socialist policies fit right in with the rest of his comrades in the race.”

De Blasio's late entry to the race will present a series of challenges, at a time when even once-rising stars such as former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeVanity Fair editor on O'Rourke lamenting 'born to be in it' cover: 'I'm proud that we got it' O'Rourke livestreams haircut, talks education platform The Hill's 12:30 Report: Alabama abortion bill revives national debate MORE (D-Texas) are struggling to emerge from the crowded Democratic pack.

The New York mayor could also initially struggle to land a spot on the primary debate due to kick off late next month.

To qualify for the 12 scheduled Democratic primary debates, candidates must receive at least 1 percent support in at least three separate polls recognized by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) or receive campaign contributions from at least 65,000 unique donors.

The DNC has said that it will prioritize candidates who meet both thresholds if more than 20 contenders qualify for the debates.

--This developing report was updated at 7:10 a.m.

