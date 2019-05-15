Harris says she would ban AR-15 imports by executive action

By Rachel Frazin - 05/15/19 08:03 PM EDT
 
Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Harris says she would ban AR-15 imports by executive action Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls MORE (D-Calif.) said that if she were elected president, she would prohibit imports of AR-15-style assault weapons. 

Harris said she would use executive action to ban the weapon imports if Congress did not pass the measure legislatively during her first 100 days in office while speaking at a campaign stop in New Hampshire, according to CNN.

"Assault weapons are designed to kill a lot of people in a very short period of time," Harris said.
 
"I am also prepared … to take executive action to ban the import of assault weapons into our country," she added. 

 According to the TV network, Harris said she does not believe banning assault weapons should be a partisan issue. 

"Those guns, those assault weapons, do not discriminate and determine, 'OK, is the person pointing it at, is it a Democrat or Republican,'" she said. 

Harris has previously pledged to take executive action as president if Congress does not pass gun reforms. She has also supported a proposal to require retailers selling more than five guns per year to do background checks on buyers. 

Harris is among more than 20 candidates vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination. 

