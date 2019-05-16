Bullock becomes first 2020 Dem to pick up endorsement from statewide elected official in Iowa

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockBiden adds 5 points to lead over 2020 Dem field: poll Joe Biden can win the White House The Memo: 2020 Dems line up for Maddow primary MORE became the first 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to be endorsed by a statewide elected official in Iowa — the first state in the nation to hold primary caucuses.

Bullock announced early Thursday that he had been endorsed by Iowa’s Democratic attorney general, Tom Miller.

Thankful to my friend and Iowa's Attorney General Tom Miller for his endorsement. In the decade I've known him, Tom has never once stopped fighting for the promise of a fair shot for Iowans. There's no one I'd rather kick off this campaign with. https://t.co/CiPpuAhXXL — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) May 16, 2019

"Governor Bullock can win the Democratic nomination, beat Donald Trump, and repair our nation — and I will be there at every step to help how I can,” Miller said, according to The Des Moines Register.

Miller is the state’s top Democrat and the nation’s longest-serving attorney general, the Register noted. He was also among the first to endorse Barack Obama Barack Hussein Obama5 steps toward minimizing your cyber risk DOJ seeks to appeal rulings advancing Dems' Emoluments Clause lawsuit against Trump Fewer graduates are choosing government jobs MORE in 2007, helping give the future president a foothold in the state, it added.

Miller and Bullock have reportedly known each other for over 10 years and will travel together during Bullock's first eight-city tour through Iowa.

"I have watched Governor Bullock proudly carry a progressive vision across every community in Montana, successfully take on the Koch Brothers and win, and prove that America is stronger when we unite together," Miller said, according to the Register.

Miller will officially endorse Bullock at his Iowa kickoff Thursday night in Des Moines, the newspaper reported.

Bullock, 53, entered the already crowded race for the Democratic primary on Tuesday with a video painting him as the most electable candidate in the field.

He noted that he has won statewide office three times while Republican presidential nominees carried his state. President Trump Donald John TrumpNapolitano claims Trump violated separation of powers 3 times in last week Work on surprise medical bills goes into overdrive Trump pardons media tycoon, former GOP leader of California State Assembly MORE won Montana by 20 points during the 2016 election.

The governor faces long odds and a short window in which to raise money from enough donors to qualify for debates that are just over a month away.