Biden to base 2020 campaign in Philadelphia

Joe Biden has selected Philadelphia for his presidential campaign's headquarters, as the former vice president bases his White House bid in a key Rust Belt state crucial to any path to victory.

“We’re proud to anchor our campaign in the birthplace of American democracy,” Biden's campaign manager, Greg Schultz, said in a statement.

“Philadelphia is a thriving city and a testament to the American spirit, built by the ingenuity and tenacity of ordinary people who did extraordinary things," he added. "Its storied history and celebrated diversity will serve as an inspiration for Team Biden, and is the ideal setting to continue our fight for the soul of this nation.”

Biden will hold a rally Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love, his campaign said.

Pennsylvania, along with Michigan and Wisconsin, will undoubtedly emerge as one of 2020’s most competitive battlegrounds after President Trump Donald John TrumpNapolitano claims Trump violated separation of powers 3 times in last week Work on surprise medical bills goes into overdrive Trump pardons media tycoon, former GOP leader of California State Assembly MORE bucked a decades-long blue streak and won the state in 2016.

Senior advisors to Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign are reportedly concerned about the president’s chances for reelection in Pennsylvania after his narrow victory there by less than 1 point.

Biden, who hails from the Keystone State, has angled his campaign’s appeal toward winning back white working-class voters who traditionally voted Democrat but supported Trump over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFrustrated GOP senators want answers from Trump on Iran Progressive group targets Susan Collins over Trump judicial pick Poll: Biden leads Trump by double digits in Pennsylvania MORE. He has played up his Scranton roots early on during his White House bid to suggest he understands the struggles of America’s blue-collar workers.

The former vice president has emerged as the crowded Democratic primary’s pacesetter, emerging at the top of every national poll released since he announced last month and raking in millions of dollars in donations.