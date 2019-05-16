Bullock: Running for Senate 'never really got me excited'

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockBiden adds 5 points to lead over 2020 Dem field: poll Joe Biden can win the White House The Memo: 2020 Dems line up for Maddow primary MORE (D), who officially launched his presidential campaign this week, said he was never going to run for the Senate despite the hopes of some Democratic officials who wanted him to try to unseat Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesLiberian immigrant among Dems planning challenges to GOP senator in Montana Export-Import Bank back to full strength after Senate confirmations Trump: I am 'looking hard' at bipartisan infrastructure plan of -2 trillion MORE (R-Mont.) in 2020.

“I was never going to run for the Senate, and I do think that I have both the skills and abilities as an executive to bridge some divides,” Bullock said on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowO'Rourke livestreams haircut, talks education platform The Hill's 12:30 Report: Alabama abortion bill revives national debate The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - After GOP infighting, Trump Jr. agrees to testify again MORE Show” Wednesday evening.

“I have great respect for the senators, but this is something that never really got me excited.”

Bullock’s declining of a Senate bid marks only one in a string of recruitment struggles by Senate Democrats and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC).

Democrats have been unable to get their top-choice candidates to run in Senate races in Colorado, Texas and Georgia, with former Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperBiden's 'middle ground' climate policy is code for 'pro natural gas' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Major fallout from China trade talks collapse Health care, climate change top issues for Iowans ahead of caucuses: analysis MORE (Colo.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas) opting instead, like Bullock, to make White House bids, while former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is considering a presidential campaign of her own.

Rep. Cindy Axne Cindy AxneIowa Republican ousted in 2018 says he will run to reclaim House seat The 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority House GOP secures last-minute change to gun bill MORE (D-Iowa), who flipped a swing district last year and had been touted as a possible challenger to Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstDem Senate campaign arm hits GOP lawmakers over Trump tax law GOP angst grows amid Trump trade war Trump boxed in on trade MORE (R), has said she will run for reelection in the House next year.

Democrats have reportedly continued to press Bullock to abandon his White House run and instead launch a Senate bid, saying he could make a nearly unwinnable race for a Democrat a toss-up.

“I wish he would have run for the Senate,” Sen. Brian Schatz Brian Emanuel SchatzCruz asks Trump FAA pick to 'be pissed off' about Boeing crash deaths San Francisco becomes first city to ban facial recognition technology Overnight Defense — Presented by Huntington Ingalls Industries — Pentagon approves transfer of .5B to border wall | Dems blast move | House Dem pushes Pelosi to sue over Trump's Yemen veto MORE (D-Hawaii) told Politico, adding that a Bullock bid would “change the game.”

“Sure, you’d rather have Beto [O‘Rourke] in the [Texas Senate] race. But it doesn’t go from solid red to toss-up instantly. This is the one that would change the game.”

Democrats are hoping to gain a handful of Senate seats next year to overcome Republicans’ 53-47 majority in the Upper Chamber. However, while Republicans are defending more seats than Democrats, only two GOP seats up for grabs are in states Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFrustrated GOP senators want answers from Trump on Iran Progressive group targets Susan Collins over Trump judicial pick Poll: Biden leads Trump by double digits in Pennsylvania MORE won in 2016.