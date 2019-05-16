Trump rips de Blasio 2020 bid: 'He is a JOKE'

President Trump Donald John TrumpNapolitano claims Trump violated separation of powers 3 times in last week Work on surprise medical bills goes into overdrive Trump pardons media tycoon, former GOP leader of California State Assembly MORE hammered New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioBill de Blasio to announce presidential bid Thursday Could any 2020 Dem fumble an anti-Trump rally at Trump Tower as badly as Bill de Blasio? De Blasio heckled by Trump supporters at news conference inside Trump Tower MORE (D) Thursday shortly after the mayor announced his presidential bid, slamming his fellow New Yorker as a “JOKE.”

“The Dems are getting another beauty to join their group. Bill de Blasio of NYC, considered the worst mayor in the U.S., will supposedly be making an announcement for president today. He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man. NYC HATES HIM!” Trump tweeted.

De Blasio launched his White House bid Thursday with a vow to help the working class and a harsh rebuke of the president.

“Right now, the federal government is not on the side of working people. And that’s because Donald Trump is playing a big con on America,” de Blasio said on ABC's “Good Morning America.”

“I call him Con Don. Every New Yorker knows he’s a con artist. We know his tricks. We know his playbook,” de Blasio continued. “I know how to take him on — I’ve been watching him for decades. He’s trying to convince working Americans he’s on their side. It’s been a lie from day one.”

De Blasio has emerged as a vocal critic of Trump, holding a news conference on Monday in Trump Tower where he promoted new regulations curbing energy use by the city’s buildings. He added that the Trump Organization could face fines of around $2 million per year starting in 2030 if its buildings do not reduce their carbon emissions.

He was heckled by Trump supporters during his appearance and later got into a heated Twitter exchange with Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpTrump's Doral resort revenue has dropped since presidential campaign: report Eric Trump, de Blasio get in heated exchange over New York City's Green New Deal Eric Trump blasts House subpoenas against Deutsche Bank as 'deep state at work' MORE, the president’s son

De Blasio, who became the 24th contender to throw his hat into the ring for the Democratic presidential nomination, faces an uphill battle against more established progressives who have been campaigning and raking in donations for months. The New York mayor could also initially struggle to raise the necessary funds to land a spot on the primary debate stage next month.

He could also face hometown opposition, as 76 percent of New York City residents said in a Quinnipiac University poll released last month that he should not run for president.

Updated at 9:02 a.m.