Protesters chant 'liar' as de Blasio touts presidential bid on 'Good Morning America'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioBill de Blasio to announce presidential bid Thursday Could any 2020 Dem fumble an anti-Trump rally at Trump Tower as badly as Bill de Blasio? De Blasio heckled by Trump supporters at news conference inside Trump Tower MORE (D) was met with protesters chanting “Liar!” during his appearance Thursday morning on "Good Morning America" to tout his White House bid.

As the liberal mayor, fresh off announcing his 2020 Democratic presidential run, spoke about his bid on ABC, protesters shouted, “Can’t run the city! Can’t run the country!”

Protesters chant “liar” through GMA’s window as @BilldeBlasio kicks of his announcement on the show pic.twitter.com/v0WdZYQ2UE — Zohreen (@Zohreen) May 16, 2019

De Blasio is the 24th candidate to join the Democratic presidential race, and he faces an uphill battle in earning the party’s nomination as he competes against former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Robinette BidenSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Harris knocks Biden on crime bill: 'It did contribute to mass incarceration in our country' Poll: Biden leads Trump by double digits in Pennsylvania MORE and several sitting or former senators and governors.

“Working Americans deserve better. And I know we can do it because I’ve done it here in the largest, toughest city in this country,” de Blasio said during the segment broadcast from New York City. “I’ve done it. I’ve proven it can be done.”

At one point during the interview, ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosRand Paul: Mueller probe 'politically motivated,' 'goes even back to the Clintons' Senate GOP women pose obstacle for Moore as Fed pick ABC News touts Scaramucci interview MORE paused the interview to mention the loud disruption outside the studio.

“You say it’s a tough city. We’re hearing it outside, some protesters,” Stephanopoulos said.

“A little serenade,” de Blasio laughed.

Stephanopoulos brought up an April Quinnipiac University Poll that found 76 percent of New York City voters, including 73 percent of Democrats surveyed, didn’t want de Blasio to run for president.

“What should the rest of the country think when so many of your fellow New Yorkers [are] saying, ‘Don’t run?’” Stephanopoulos asked.

“I think you’d agree that the poll that actually matters is the election,” de Blasio replied. “I think about polling in general — it’s not where you start, it’s where you end.”