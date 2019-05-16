Stacey Abrams says she's not ready to shut the door on a presidential run

Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Georgia, said on Thursday that she’s not ready to shut the door on a White House bid.

“As I’ve said before, I’m watching to see what happens. I think we’ve got a robust crop of candidates and I think they’re having important conversations,” Abrams said on MSNBC.

Stacey Abrams on potential presidential run: "I do believe I could enter the conversation as late as the fall and still have a chance to win." pic.twitter.com/ZTwnWwtbKp — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“But my mission is to make certain that we are keeping that attention focused all the way through the campaign. And so I’m going to keep watching and decide if I need to jump in.”

Abrams, formerly the Democratic leader in the Georgia state House, held out the possibility of a late entrance into the Democratic presidential field, saying that she could jump into the contest “as late as the fall and still have a real chance to win.”

She also said that she’s open to the possibility of becoming the eventual Democratic nominee’s running mate, though she noted that none of the current presidential hopefuls have reached out to her about taking on that role.

“After the determination is made about who the Democratic nominee is, if I’m not that person for one reason or the other, I’m open to the conversation,” she said. “But I think we need to have our conversations in sequential order, not at the same time.”

Stacey Abrams on her potential as a vice presidential candidate: "After the determination is made about who the Democratic nominee is, if I am not that person for one reason or the other, I am open to the conversation." pic.twitter.com/EhsVyNoVzh — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 16, 2019

Abrams’s remarks on Thursday were her latest signaling that she is still eyeing a potential run for the White House.

Democratic officials had previously pushed her to challenge Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) for his seat in 2020 after her near miss in the Georgia gubernatorial election last year. Abrams said last month that she would not mount a Senate bid.

If she does decide to enter the presidential contest, she will join a crowded field of Democrats already vying for their party’s nomination. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioBill de Blasio to announce presidential bid Thursday Could any 2020 Dem fumble an anti-Trump rally at Trump Tower as badly as Bill de Blasio? De Blasio heckled by Trump supporters at news conference inside Trump Tower MORE became the latest entrant on Thursday.