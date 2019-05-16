Harris raises $160K for abortion rights groups after fundraising push

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Harris says she would ban AR-15 imports by executive action Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls MORE (D-Calif.) said Thursday that her campaign raised more than $160,000 for abortion rights groups after the Alabama Senate passed a measure banning almost all abortions in the state.

“Incredibly proud that together we were able to raise over $161K yesterday for women’s rights groups who are on the front lines of the fight to defend women’s health care & access to abortion,” the Democratic presidential hopeful wrote on Twitter.

Incredibly proud that together we were able to raise over $161K yesterday for women’s rights groups who are on the front lines of the fight to defend women’s health care & access to abortion. It’s because of your support that we'll continue to fight back:https://t.co/yk4EVlPJoP — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 16, 2019

Harris launched the fundraising push on Wednesday hours after Alabama lawmakers approved a measure to outlaw nearly all abortions, with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. The bill also criminalizes the procedure for doctors.

In a fundraising email on Wednesday, the California senator invoked the novel and popular TV series “The Handmaid's Tale” and called on supporters to donate to four abortion and women’s rights groups, including the Yellowhammer Fund, the Clinic Vest Project, ARC Southeast and the National Network of Abortion Funds.

“Threatening to punish doctors who provide abortion care with up to 99 years of jail time," the email reads. "This isn't a scene from The Handmaid's Tale. This is happening in Alabama – in our country – in the year 2019.”

Harris’s fundraising pitch was followed by similar efforts by other 2020 Democratic contenders, including former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Tlaib becomes first Muslim woman to preside over House Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls MORE (I-Vt.).

Neither candidate has said how much was raised from those pitches. The Hill has reached out to their campaigns for comment.

Democratic presidential hopefuls roundly condemned the Alabama legislation, vowing to fight the measure and other efforts to restrict abortion access at every turn.

“This ban is dangerous and exceptionally cruel—and the bill’s authors want to use it to overturn Roe v. Wade. I've lived in that America and let me tell you: We are not going back—not now, not ever,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls On The Money: Mnuchin signals officials won't release Trump tax returns | Trump to hold off on auto tariffs | WH nears deal with Mexico, Canada on metal tariffs | GOP fears trade war fallout for farmers | Warren, regulator spar over Wells Fargo MORE (D-Mass.) wrote on Twitter. “We will fight this. And we will win.”