Danish parliamentary candidate runs ad on PornHub

A center-right Danish politician is running a campaign advertisement on pornographic website PornHub to reach voters.

Joachim B. Olsen, a former Olympic shot-putter who has been part of the Liberal Alliance party in the Danish Parliament since 2011, confirmed in a Facebook post earlier this week that the advertisement was his.

"Yes, it's me on Pornhub," Olsen said, according to an English translation. "And No, there are not the big thoughts behind - I just hope you have a good laugh."

CNN reported that the advertisement called on PornHub visitors to "vote for Jokke" once they were done using the website. "Jokke" is reportedly a nickname for Joachim.

Olsen told the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) that the unconventional campaign advertisement was part of a broader effort to "be where the voters are."

"You have to go out everywhere, and then we thought it might be fun to make an ad on Pornhub," he said. "Half of the internet is porn. And you have to be where the voters are. Also on a porn site."

Olsen and his Liberal Alliance party are currently campaigning in the country's general election, which is taking place on June 5. The Times noted that politicians have been struggling to attract attention due to an election cycle that includes both a national election and one for the European Parliament.

Olsen told DR that his campaign included room for a "fun feature," but acknowledged that some had been outraged by the ad.

"One cannot say anything today without people being outraged. I don't take that very hard," he said. "Those who know me as a politician, they know I'm a serious politician."