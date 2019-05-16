Stacey Abrams settles her IRS debt

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) has reportedly settled her tax debt with the Internal Revenue Service as she eyes a possible bid for the presidency.

A spokesperson for Abrams told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday that Abrams settled the approximately $54,000 she owed the federal agency as well as separate credit card and student loan debt.

"Leader Abrams has been able to resolve her debt,” the spokesperson, Seth Bringman, said, “She will continue to speak openly about the challenges she faced — challenges that are all too common for Americans and their families."

Abrams had reported the debt during her campaign last year against then Georgia gubernatorial candidate, Brian Kemp (R). She revealed her debt to the IRS, in addition to roughly $170,000 in credit card and student loan debt, in financial documents in March.

Abrams said she deferred tax payments in 2015 and 2016 to help pay for her family's medical bills, noting she was on a payment plan to resolve what she owed.

As a candidate for Georgia's highest office, Abrams spoke openly about her financial struggles to connect with voters, the paper noted. Republicans, meanwhile, targeted her debt in an attempt to discredit her ability to manage the state's budget.

Abrams said last month that she would not run to represent Georgia in the Senate, but according to the Journal-Constitution, she is still mulling another possible run for the governor's mansion.

Abrams also said Thursday that she’s not ready to shut the door on a White House bid.

“As I’ve said before, I’m watching to see what happens. I think we’ve got a robust crop of candidates and I think they’re having important conversations,” Abrams said on MSNBC.

“But my mission is to make certain that we are keeping that attention focused all the way through the campaign. And so I’m going to keep watching and decide if I need to jump in.”