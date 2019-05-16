Sanders introduces petition to prohibit war with Iran without Congress' approval

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Tlaib becomes first Muslim woman to preside over House Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls MORE (I-Vt.) launched a petition Thursday to "tell Congress to pass legislation that would prohibit military action against Iran without Congressional approval."

"Unfortunately for this president and people like [National Security Adviser] John Bolton John Robert BoltonOvernight Defense: Lawmakers on edge over Iran tensions | Questions rise after State pulls personnel from Iraq | Senators demand briefing | House panel advances 0B Pentagon spending bill | Warren offers plan on climate threats to military Trump dismisses reports of infighting over Iran policy Former Pentagon official calls Bolton's approach to intel community 'counterproductive' MORE who love endless wars, the constitutional authority for declaring war rests with the United States Congress — not the president –– no matter if that president is a Democrat or a Republican," Sanders said in a campaign email to supporters.

"It is long past time my colleagues in the Senate reassert that authority," he added. "It is something we must do again as the president marches us toward war with Iran."

The petition also asked signers to contribute to Sanders' campaign.

Tensions between the U.S. and the Middle Eastern nation have escalated in recent weeks. President Trump Donald John TrumpNapolitano claims Trump violated separation of powers 3 times in last week Work on surprise medical bills goes into overdrive Trump pardons media tycoon, former GOP leader of California State Assembly MORE has reportedly told Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan Patrick Michael ShanahanNapolitano claims Trump violated separation of powers 3 times in last week Frustrated GOP senators want answers from Trump on Iran Air Force No. 2 civilian to take over as acting secretary MORE that he does not want the U.S. to go to war with Iran despite calls from some advisers. Earlier this week, Trump denied a report that his administration is working on a plan to deploy 120,000 troops to the Middle East, but said he would “absolutely” send them if it were necessary.

Congressional leaders Thursday also received a confidential briefing in Iran. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiOn The Money: Mnuchin signals officials won't release Trump tax returns | Trump to hold off on auto tariffs | WH nears deal with Mexico, Canada on metal tariffs | GOP fears trade war fallout for farmers | Warren, regulator spar over Wells Fargo Budget chairs pick former Bush official to head CBO Barr jokes with Pelosi: 'Did you bring your handcuffs?' MORE (D-Calif.) made remarks similar to Sanders' sentiments Thursday, telling reporters that "the responsibility in the Constitution is for Congress to declare war."

"I hope that the president's advisers recognize they have no authorization to go forward in any way," she said.

Sanders is among more than 20 people competing for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.