New York police union criticizes de Blasio: 'The country deserves better'

New York City's police union denounced Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioBill de Blasio to announce presidential bid Thursday Could any 2020 Dem fumble an anti-Trump rally at Trump Tower as badly as Bill de Blasio? De Blasio heckled by Trump supporters at news conference inside Trump Tower MORE's (D) presidential campaign launch, accusing him of neglecting the city.

In a statement Thursday, the New York City Police Benevolent Association wrote that the mayor would be an "unmitigated disaster" as president.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While the mayor of our nation’s largest city is busy running around Iowa and getting upstaged by the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, there are real problems here at home," the union wrote.

"New York City police officers are continuing to suffer with wages 30 percent below market rate because the mayor has totally checked out of our contract process," the statement continued.

"As commander-in-chief, he would be an unmitigated disaster."

#BREAKING Statement from PBA President Lynch on @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio’s Presidential Run. “While the mayor of our nation’s largest city is busy running around Iowa and getting upstaged by the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, there are real problems here at home. pic.twitter.com/0HO4OQYu3u — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) May 16, 2019

De Blasio officially announced his 2020 bid this week, becoming the 24th Democrat to announce his candidacy for the president even as others like Georgia's Stacey Abrams are still considering bids.

The New York City mayor has stoked rumors about his candidacy for months with appearances in early primary states such as New Hampshire and with high-profile policies aimed at publicly combating the Trump administration.