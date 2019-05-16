Klobuchar recalls sexist encounter with former male senator

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKamala Harris won't participate in Fox News town hall: report 2020 Dems condemn Alabama abortion bill: 'This is a war on women' Brzezinski urges Warren to do Fox News town hall: Candidates should be able to 'walk into any fire' MORE (D-Minn.) in a new interview recalled an encounter with a former male senator that she described as sexist

Asked by Elle what kind of sexism she has faced in her career, Klobuchar recounted one instance a few months into her first term in which a colleague did not realize she was a senator.

"I was on the elevator with two of my staff members. The door opened, and a male senator was standing outside," she told the magazine.

"He said, 'Excuse me, this elevator is for senators only.' My staff member said, 'She is a senator,' " Klobuchar continued. "And then I looked at him and asked, 'But who are you?' I knew exactly who he was. The elevator door closed, and he never got on. He’s no longer there."

She did not name the senator in the interview.

Klobuchar also addressed reports that she has treated her staff poorly. Asked if she believed her behavior received undue scrutiny because of her gender, she responded, "I find it interesting that we have really strong, incredible women running for president who have had some criticisms along the same lines."

"When you are in these tough jobs, you have to make tough decisions and deal with things in a way that doesn’t always make everyone happy," she said. "We can get some enemies here and there. But those are the kinds of skills you have to have when you’re president."

Klobuchar is among more than 20 people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination, including six women.