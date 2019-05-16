O'Rourke endorses progressive criminal justice priorities

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeVanity Fair editor on O'Rourke lamenting 'born to be in it' cover: 'I'm proud that we got it' O'Rourke livestreams haircut, talks education platform The Hill's 12:30 Report: Alabama abortion bill revives national debate MORE (D-Texas) endorsed a series of progressive criminal justice proposals Thursday in an essay for the Brennan Center for Justice.

In the essay, published Thursday alongside others from fellow 2020 contenders such as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Tlaib becomes first Muslim woman to preside over House Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Harris says she would ban AR-15 imports by executive action Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls MORE (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKamala Harris won't participate in Fox News town hall: report 2020 Dems condemn Alabama abortion bill: 'This is a war on women' Brzezinski urges Warren to do Fox News town hall: Candidates should be able to 'walk into any fire' MORE (D-Minn.), the Texas lawmaker announced support for several priorities firmly in line with the Democratic Party's left wing.

Among the proposals he endorsed included plans to end cash bail at the state level, make for-profit prisons illegal, and end mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenses.

The former Texas congressman also vowed to confront the "over-policing of black and brown neighborhoods" as well as ending the federal prohibition on marijuana.

It's shameful that our country has the world’s largest prison population. One comprised disproportionately of people of color; built on prosecuting some communities for nonviolent drug offenses & not others, even as people of all races use illegal drugs at roughly the same rate. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 16, 2019

"Ultimately, this is about ensuring that every single one of us — regardless of race, ethnicity, or class — can live to our full potential with equal rights and equal dignity. We will build a future that is more just, more fair, and more prosperous for every single person," O'Rourke wrote on Twitter.

O'Rourke's endorsement of criminal justice reform proposals came as his campaign has struggled to make headway against a crowded field of competitors, and the former congressman regularly polls in the single digits behind higher-tier contenders such as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Robinette BidenSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Harris knocks Biden on crime bill: 'It did contribute to mass incarceration in our country' Poll: Biden leads Trump by double digits in Pennsylvania MORE and Sanders.

His poll numbers have receded since entering the race with millions of dollars in fundraising earlier this year, and he has reportedly worked to relaunch his campaign with a media tour after months of low-key events with voters.