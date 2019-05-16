Gabbard: US must not go to war with Iran

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook House Dems launch Servicewomen and Women Veterans caucus Coalition of women's groups call out 'sexist' coverage of 2020 race MORE (D-Hawaii), who is one of the 24 candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination, is warning there will be severe consequences if the United States decides to go to war with Iran.



The veteran, who served two tours in Iraq, released a new video on Thursday slamming top Trump administration officials for ratcheting up tension with the country and arguing that the "U.S. must not go to war with Iran."



In the video, Gabbard specifically takes aim at hawkish national security adviser John Bolton John Robert BoltonOvernight Defense: Lawmakers on edge over Iran tensions | Questions rise after State pulls personnel from Iraq | Senators demand briefing | House panel advances 0B Pentagon spending bill | Warren offers plan on climate threats to military Trump dismisses reports of infighting over Iran policy Former Pentagon official calls Bolton's approach to intel community 'counterproductive' MORE, calling out his support of the war in Iraq and warning that he and President Trump Donald John TrumpNapolitano claims Trump violated separation of powers 3 times in last week Work on surprise medical bills goes into overdrive Trump pardons media tycoon, former GOP leader of California State Assembly MORE could start a war with Iran.

“That war was devastating, over 4,000 of my brothers and sisters in uniform were killed," she said of the Iraq War. "Hundreds of thousands of Iraqi citizens killed."

She also warned that a war with Iran could be "far more costly than anything we experienced in Iraq."

Gabbard cautioned that the consequences of such a war could include the deaths of U.S. troops, suffering for Iranians and others in the country, a worsened refugee crisis in Europe and risk direct conflict with Russia. She added that conflict with Russia could escalate to nuclear war.

Gabbard recently released a similar video on Twitter earlier this week, saying Trump "wants" war with Iran.

Trump says he doesn't want war with Iran, but that's exactly what he wants, because that's exactly what Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu, al-Qaeda, Bolton, Haley, and other NeoCons/NeoLibs want. That’s what he put first--not America. pic.twitter.com/kAPyxlKXDs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) May 14, 2019

She is not the only 2020 candidate to warn of potential conflict with Iran. On Thursday, fellow Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Tlaib becomes first Muslim woman to preside over House Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls MORE (I-Vt.) started a petition to prohibit war with Iran without congressional approval.

The criticism comes as the White House sends mixed messages on Iran. On Tuesday, Trump denied a report that he was working on a plan to deploy 120,000 troops to the Middle East, but also said he would send more if necessary.

"Now, would I do that? Absolutely. But we have not planned for that. Hopefully, we’re not going to have to plan for that. And if we did that, we’d send a hell of a lot more troops than that," he said.

The president later said on Thursday that he hopes the U.S. does not go to war with the Middle Eastern power. Congressional leaders received a classified Iran briefing on Thursday amid the escalating tensions.