Booker freestyles during MSNBC interview

Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls Booker: Alabama abortion bill part of a 'coordinated attack' MORE (D-N.J.) showed off his freestyle skills during an appearance on MSNBC's "The Beat with Ari Melber" on Thursday.

“We could try to freestyle right now,” Booker suggested to host Ari Melber.

“It’s no feat to be on ‘The Beat’ so far away from the actual street,” Booker began. “If you want to be understood, you got to come to my hood,” he continued.

Booker joked that he would not freestyle in the Democratic presidential debates after Melber asked him whether he would.

“I bet you could out freestyle Bernie," Melber quipped about Booker's fellow candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Tlaib becomes first Muslim woman to preside over House Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls MORE (I-Vt.). Booker declined to comment on the suggestion.

Go #BTS of @AriMelber's interview with Sen. Cory Booker, a 2020 presidential candidate: https://t.co/WlkjBraWjp pic.twitter.com/dMFlNC9fbv — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 17, 2019

Booker is among more than 20 candidates vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.