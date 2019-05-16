Swalwell pledges to appoint Supreme Court justices who defend Roe v. Wade

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Alabama abortion bill revives national debate Harris to promise ban on imports of some high-powered guns if elected The Memo: 2020 Dems line up for Maddow primary MORE (D-Calif.) on Thursday joined his fellow 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls in pledging to appoint only Supreme Court justices who will defend Roe v. Wade.

"We will defend Roe v. Wade and a woman's right to choose at all costs. It is a basic human right to make decisions over your own body," he tweeted. "We need a #SCOTUS that follows the law, so I'll start by appointing justices who can do that."

Swalwell added that he would support repealing the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds to pay for abortions except when the life of the mother is at risk or in cases of rape and incest.

We will defend Roe v. Wade and a woman's right to choose at all costs. It is a basic human right to make decisions over your own body.



We need a #SCOTUS that follows the law, so I'll start by appointing justices who can do that. Con't... https://t.co/dNAoaSCd9r — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 17, 2019

I'll also work to #RepealHyde, to make sure abortion services are available to every woman, not just the wealthy. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 17, 2019

Swalwell's remarks come as momentum builds behind the push to codify Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandHillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls Overnight Health Care — Presented by Campaign for Accountability — Alabama bill heats up fight over abortion | 2020 Dems blast bill | ACLU challenges Ohio abortion law | NC sues e-cig maker Juul | Flurry of activity on surprise medical bills Kamala Harris won't participate in Fox News town hall: report MORE (D-N.Y.) declared earlier this month that she would appoint only justices who support the ruling. Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls Booker: Alabama abortion bill part of a 'coordinated attack' MORE (D-N.J.) told BuzzFeed News in an interview Wednesday that he would also pledge to appoint only judges who support Roe v. Wade.

A number of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have doubled down on their support of the landmark ruling as a slate of GOP-led state legislatures have moved to push through anti-abortion legislation.

On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed into law a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state. Under the Alabama law, which Ivey said is unenforceable, physicians performing abortions could face felony charges and be punished by up to 99 years in prison.

The law, now the strictest abortion ban in the country, is designed to challenge Roe v. Wade. Abortion advocates and the American Civil Liberties Union already have vowed to fight the law in court.

Missouri's state Senate early Thursday passed a bill to ban abortion at eight weeks of pregnancy. Other states have considered or passed "heartbeat" bills that would ban abortion around six weeks into pregnancy, before most women know they're pregnant.