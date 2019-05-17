Poll: Biden leads Dems by 18 points, followed by Sanders and Warren

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Robinette BidenO'Rourke endorses progressive criminal justice priorities Howard Stern: 'I feel bad' for 2020 women because Biden feels 'safe' Ukraine's top prosecutor says no evidence of wrongdoing by Bidens MORE maintains a comfortable lead over the other candidates in the Democratic Party's 2020 primary field, according to a new poll.

A Fox News poll released Thursday found that Biden enjoys an 18-point lead over his closest challenger, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBooker freestyles during MSNBC interview Gabbard: US must not go to war with Iran O'Rourke endorses progressive criminal justice priorities MORE (I-Vt.), with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOn The Money: New financial disclosures provide glimpse of Trump's wealth | Walmart, Macy's say tariffs will mean price hikes | Consumer agency says Education Department blocking student loan oversight Teacher's Union leader endorses Warren's student loan plan Overnight Defense: Congressional leaders receive classified briefing on Iran | Trump on war: 'I hope not' | Key Republican calls threats credible | Warren plan targets corporate influence at Pentagon MORE (D-Mass.) sitting in third place.

Biden was supported by 35 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in the poll, up from 31 percent in March, while Sanders sat at 17 percent, a slight dip from March, when he registered support from 23 percent of voters.

Warren, meanwhile, has yet to break double digits even as she has seen her support in the poll surge from 4 percent in March to 9 percent in the most recent poll.

Also having notable shifts in support in the poll were Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke endorses progressive criminal justice priorities 'SleepyCreepy Joe' and 'Crazy Bernie': Trump seeks to define 2020 Dems with insults Swalwell says he would 'absolutely' do a Fox News town hall MORE (D-Calif.), who saw her support dip from 8 percent to 5 percent, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg tepid on legislation to codify Roe v. Wade Trump: 'I think it's great' seeing Buttigieg onstage with his husband 'SleepyCreepy Joe' and 'Crazy Bernie': Trump seeks to define 2020 Dems with insults MORE (D), who has climbed to fourth place at 6 percent after previously registering just 1 percent support in March.

Defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpIreland Prime Minister says protests are 'allowed' and 'welcome' for Trump's visit Gabbard: US must not go to war with Iran Bullock opens Iowa bid pitching rural credentials MORE remains the top priority of Democratic primary voters, according to the poll, which found that 73 percent listed a victory in November 2020 as their top priority over policy decisions.

Fifty-one percent want to see someone who shares their views take office by comparison, and 47 percent want someone with "new ideas" to take office.

The Fox News poll was conducted between May 11-14 and contacted 469 registered Democratic voters nationwide. The margin of error is 4.5 percentage points.