Warren calls for Congress to pass federal laws protecting Roe v. Wade

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOn The Money: New financial disclosures provide glimpse of Trump's wealth | Walmart, Macy's say tariffs will mean price hikes | Consumer agency says Education Department blocking student loan oversight Teacher's Union leader endorses Warren's student loan plan Overnight Defense: Congressional leaders receive classified briefing on Iran | Trump on war: 'I hope not' | Key Republican calls threats credible | Warren plan targets corporate influence at Pentagon MORE (D-Mass.) joined the charge on Friday for federal legislation protecting the right to an abortion.

Warren and several other Democratic presidential candidates have offered their support for legislation as several states have passed restrictive laws on abortion.

Alabama's governor this week signed into law legislation that would impose prison sentences up to 99 years on doctors who perform abortions, including in cases of rape and incest.

"Roe v. Wade established a woman’s constitutional right to safe and legal abortion and has been the law of the land for over 46 years," Warren wrote in a Medium post.

"These extremist Republican lawmakers know what the law is — but they don’t care. They want to turn back the clock, outlaw abortion, and deny women access to reproductive health care. And they are hoping the Supreme Court will back their radical play," she continued.

A number of legal observers have predicted a lower court will strike down the Alabama state law, and a number of Republicans who are otherwise anti-abortion rights have criticized the legislation.

The authors of the Alabama bill publicly said they hoped their legislation would lead the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. President Trump Donald John TrumpIreland Prime Minister says protests are 'allowed' and 'welcome' for Trump's visit Gabbard: US must not go to war with Iran Bullock opens Iowa bid pitching rural credentials MORE's appointment of two conservative justices has energized opponents of abortion, who believe they have a majority on the court that might restrict abortion rights.

In her Medium post, Warren accused Republicans of stealing a Supreme Court seat with the confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch in 2017. Gorsuch replaced Justice Antonin Scalia after Republicans in 2016 refused to even give a hearing to President Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandHarris 'open' to adding seats to Supreme Court Gillibrand sets litmus test: I will only nominate judges who back Roe v. Wade McConnell signs shirt joking about expiration of Merrick Garland's nomination MORE.

"I’ll be blunt: It just might work. President Trump has packed the courts with extreme, anti-choice judges. Senate Republicans stole a Supreme Court seat and rammed through the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh last year in order to cement an anti-choice majority on the Supreme Court," she wrote, referring to Trump's other Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughCollins: Alabama abortion law 'very extreme,' 'terrible' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Restrictive state abortion laws ignite fiery 2020 debate Poll: Majority thinks fetal heartbeat abortion bans aren't too restrictive MORE.

"Even if the Supreme Court doesn’t overrule Roe immediately, it could use these laws as an excuse to continue chipping away at this precedent," Warren said.

Warren went on to call for federal laws that would enshrine the decision outlined in Roe as federal law, as well as other measures to stop state efforts aimed at restricting abortion.