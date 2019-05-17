Obama announces new DNC unity fund

Former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Tough questions await Trump immigration plan Bullock becomes first 2020 Dem to pick up endorsement from statewide elected official in Iowa Joe Biden breaks with Obama in moving to left MORE and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday announced a new fund to support the eventual party's 2020 nominee.

Obama, in a DNC email, announced the creation of a "Democratic Unity Fund" that will go to support the party's nominee, as two dozen candidates vie for the party's nomination.

"I'm excited that the DNC asked me to announce a bold new effort: The Democratic Unity Fund. Launching today, the fund will be dedicated to electing our party's eventual presidential nominee and winning up and down the ballot in 2020," Obama said in the email.

"The Democratic Unity Fund is a promise that whoever earns our nomination, he or she will have a strong, united, and well-organized DNC ready to spring into action the moment the general election starts -- a DNC that's ready to lift us all to victory in November," he continued.

The email comes after the DNC in 2016 faced accusations of tipping the scales in favor of the eventual nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Health Care — Presented by Campaign for Accountability — House passes drug pricing bills amid ObamaCare row | Senate Republicans running away from Alabama abortion law | Ocasio-Cortez confronts CEO over K drug price tag Senate Republicans running away from Alabama abortion law Howard Stern: 'I feel bad' for 2020 women because Biden feels 'safe' MORE and against her primary challenger Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBooker freestyles during MSNBC interview Gabbard: US must not go to war with Iran O'Rourke endorses progressive criminal justice priorities MORE (I-Vt.), who is running again in 2020.

The DNC, now led by Obama's former Secretary of Labor Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE, has sought to introduce more transparency around the nomination process, especially around the dozen debates planned over 2019 and 2020.

More than 20 candidates are running for the party's 2020 presidential nomination, including Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Robinette BidenO'Rourke endorses progressive criminal justice priorities Howard Stern: 'I feel bad' for 2020 women because Biden feels 'safe' Ukraine's top prosecutor says no evidence of wrongdoing by Bidens MORE, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOn The Money: New financial disclosures provide glimpse of Trump's wealth | Walmart, Macy's say tariffs will mean price hikes | Consumer agency says Education Department blocking student loan oversight Teacher's Union leader endorses Warren's student loan plan Overnight Defense: Congressional leaders receive classified briefing on Iran | Trump on war: 'I hope not' | Key Republican calls threats credible | Warren plan targets corporate influence at Pentagon MORE (Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke endorses progressive criminal justice priorities 'SleepyCreepy Joe' and 'Crazy Bernie': Trump seeks to define 2020 Dems with insults Swalwell says he would 'absolutely' do a Fox News town hall MORE (Calif.)