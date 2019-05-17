RNC breaks April fundraising record

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced Friday that it had broken its record for fundraising in the month of April as the party responds to a growing field of Democratic 2020 challengers.

In a press release, RNC chief of staff Richard Walters wrote that the party had taken in $15.9 million in April, the greatest amount raised in that month in the party's history.

"Our record-breaking April fundraising haul is yet another example of the outstanding leadership of Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielWarren calls for House to begin impeachment proceedings Fox's Kilmeade questions whether Omar is 'an American first' after 9/11 remarks Donald Trump has secured the future of our American courts MORE along with the overwhelming grassroots support for President Trump Donald John TrumpIreland Prime Minister says protests are 'allowed' and 'welcome' for Trump's visit Gabbard: US must not go to war with Iran Bullock opens Iowa bid pitching rural credentials MORE, and the winning results of a Republican-led agenda," Walters wrote.

"Thanks to the President’s supporters, the RNC continues to grow its robust, permanent field program and top-notch data operation so that we can support Republicans up and down the ballot and re-elect President Trump in 2020," he continued.

The party now reports $61.8 million cash on hand, but it's unclear whether April's amount would be enough to overcome the overall cash advantage held by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which posted a whopping $74.9 million cash on hand with just over $4 million in debts. The RNC posted $0 in debts at the end of April.

The president's reelection campaign has also shown an impressive fundraising ability this year, and last month announced that it had raised just over $30 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The RNC raised about $45 million that quarter, while the president has set a $1 billion fundraising goal for his reelection effort.

Twenty-four major candidates have announced plans to run in the Democratic primary to challenge Trump, while so far one Republican, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) Weld2020 Dems: Trump doesn't deserve credit for the economy Bill Weld says he won't leave Republican Party if he loses to Trump Trump primary challenger Bill Weld: Trump 'looks like he would rather be a king than a president' MORE, has also announced plans to run in the GOP primary.