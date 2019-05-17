Trump campaign describes Corey Stewart super PAC as 'unconscionable'

President Donald Trump Donald John TrumpIreland Prime Minister says protests are 'allowed' and 'welcome' for Trump's visit Gabbard: US must not go to war with Iran Bullock opens Iowa bid pitching rural credentials MORE's reelection campaign is disavowing a Keeping America Great super PAC run by Corey Stewart, arguing the former Senate candidate in Virginia is trying to trick people into thinking they are supporting Trump by giving money to his PAC.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Erin Perrine in an interview with ABC News accused Stuart's group of trying to get people to think "they are directly supporting the President's reelection" by giving to the PAC.

She called the behavior "unconscionable."

Trump's campaign filed a notice of disavowal from the Stwart-rn PAC with the Federal Election Commission in March, according to ABC News.

"It is disappointing, but I'm not that surprised. They're very controlling. They want to control everything," Stewart said in response. "I'm starting to feel like an abused dog who keeps getting kicked trying to help the president out."

Trump's campaign and his business organization are very protective of the president's name and his slogans, and the president is known to take umbrage to those who seek to earn money for themselves off his name.

The campaign has tried to make sure donors only send money to the America First Action super PAC, the Trump organization run by former Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon Linda Marie McMahonPro-Trump group plans to spend 0M in six battleground states XFL signs TV deals with ESPN, Fox, ABC for 2020 launch Former White House aide who mocked McCain joins pro-Trump super PAC MORE.

As of March, the Keeping America Great PAC had raised $130,000, all from Florida Republican donor William Cooley, according to OpenSecrets.