Sanders set to become first 2020 candidate to call for ban on for-profit charter schools

Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBooker freestyles during MSNBC interview Gabbard: US must not go to war with Iran O'Rourke endorses progressive criminal justice priorities MORE (I-Vt.) on Saturday will call to ban for-profit charter schools in an education policy speech.

Sanders will also endorse the NAACP’s moratorium on public funds for charter school expansion until they are audited at the national level and will support halting the use of public funds to underwrite new charter schools, campaign spokeswoman Sarah Ford told The Hill in a statement.

The senator also aims to hold existing charters accountable by giving them the same oversight requirements as public schools, requiring teachers and parents to make up half of charter school boards, mandating financial interest disclosures and other measures.

Sanders's plan will be called the "Thurgood Marshall Plan For Public Education and Educators."

Sanders will unveil the proposal in a South Carolina speech, CNN reported Friday, and will make the case that black people are disproportionately hurt by charter schools because they take money away from public schools.

His speech will be delivered around the anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education, which launched the desegregation public schools. According to CNN, he will be the first 2020 candidate to endorse a ban on for-profit charter schools.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOn The Money: New financial disclosures provide glimpse of Trump's wealth | Walmart, Macy's say tariffs will mean price hikes | Consumer agency says Education Department blocking student loan oversight Teacher's Union leader endorses Warren's student loan plan Overnight Defense: Congressional leaders receive classified briefing on Iran | Trump on war: 'I hope not' | Key Republican calls threats credible | Warren plan targets corporate influence at Pentagon MORE (D-Mass.) has endorsed supporting public schools instead of charters. The Trump administration, meanwhile has promoted charter schools.

Sanders and Warren are among two dozen people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.