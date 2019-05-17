2020 Dem Seth Moulton calls for expanding cannabis access for veterans

2020 presidential hopeful Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur Moulton'SleepyCreepy Joe' and 'Crazy Bernie': Trump seeks to define 2020 Dems with insults China promised to stop fentanyl traffickers, Congress must hold them to it The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Deadline approaches for 2020 Dems MORE (D-Mass.) on Friday endorsed expanding marijuana access for veterans.

The Marine veteran wrote in the conservative Washington Examiner that in recent days he has introduced three bills to "modernize the VA's [Veterans Administration] cannabis policies." He noted his work with Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzHillicon Valley: Trump takes flak for not joining anti-extremism pact | Phone carriers largely end sharing of location data | Huawei pushes back on ban | Florida lawmakers demand to learn counties hacked by Russians | Feds bust 0M cybercrime group Women's rights hashtags trend on Twitter following Alabama abortion law Florida lawmakers push FBI, DHS to declassify names of the two counties hacked by Russia in 2016 MORE (Fla.) on the legislation.

The legislation would prevent veterans who tell their doctors about pot use from losing their benefits, create a survey of veterans so medical providers can learn about their marijuana use and expand access to educational resources, Moulton wrote. He noted that he knows Marines who use weed, but can't discuss their usage with doctors for fear of losing their benefits.

"Veterans seeking cannabis aren’t druggies," he wrote. "Many are American heroes who deserve a VA that researches cannabis and protects veterans from opioids using any method that’s safe. Federal drug laws currently prevent researchers from figuring that out."

Moulton argued that he believes allowing veterans to discuss and access marijuana will help the U.S. in general progress on the issue.

"Making the VA a place where veterans can discuss and maybe someday access cannabis, will help our country evolve on this issue too," he wrote. "Through that evolution, I believe we will be able to tackle bigger challenges together — like ending the fundamentally-unjust process of locking people up for possessing marijuana, and, in effect, sentencing them to a lifetime of fewer job opportunities."

Moulton also voiced his support for releasing people who are incarcerated for marijuana possession and expunging their records.

The Massachusetts lawmaker has launched a long-shot bid for the presidency, one of two dozen people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 nomination.

Several other Democratic White House hopefuls have gone further than Moulton on the issue, supporting legalizing pot at the federal level, including Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSwalwell pledges to appoint Supreme Court justices who defend Roe v. Wade Booker freestyles during MSNBC interview Buttigieg tepid on legislation to codify Roe v. Wade MORE (D-N.J.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOn The Money: New financial disclosures provide glimpse of Trump's wealth | Walmart, Macy's say tariffs will mean price hikes | Consumer agency says Education Department blocking student loan oversight Teacher's Union leader endorses Warren's student loan plan Overnight Defense: Congressional leaders receive classified briefing on Iran | Trump on war: 'I hope not' | Key Republican calls threats credible | Warren plan targets corporate influence at Pentagon MORE (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandSwalwell pledges to appoint Supreme Court justices who defend Roe v. Wade Buttigieg tepid on legislation to codify Roe v. Wade 'SleepyCreepy Joe' and 'Crazy Bernie': Trump seeks to define 2020 Dems with insults MORE (D-N.Y.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBooker freestyles during MSNBC interview Gabbard: US must not go to war with Iran O'Rourke endorses progressive criminal justice priorities MORE (I-Vt.).