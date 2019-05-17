GOP committees took $400K from Steve Wynn last month: report

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) in April reportedly received a combined almost $400,000 in contributions from former casino magnate Steve Wynn, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Wynn gave the RNC $248,500 and the NRSC $150,000, Politico reported, citing two people familiar with the donations, which will reportedly be disclosed this month.

The longtime Republican donor stepped down as both RNC finance chairman and from his position at Wynn Resorts last year after he was accused of sexual misconduct spanning more than a decade. He has denied the allegations.

The RNC confirmed Politico's report in a statement to The Hill.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel also said the allegations against Wynn must be taken seriously, but he must be afforded due process, according to the statement.

“Over the last year and a half, multiple investigations into the allegations against Steve Wynn have concluded. Throughout this entire process, Steve has repeatedly and unequivocally denied wrongdoing, and he has not been charged with or found guilty of any crimes,” she said in the statement. “At this point, there is no reason for refusing his support."

The NRSC declined Politico's request for comment. The organization did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Hill.

-- Updated at 6 p.m.