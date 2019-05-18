Trump campaign holds fundraising contest to win millionth 'MAGA' hat

President Trump Donald John TrumpComey: Barr is 'sliming his own department' GOP Mueller critic says Flynn contacted him during special counsel probe: report Acting DHS secretary threatened to quit after clashing with Miller: report MORE’s 2020 reelection campaign this week announced a fundraising contest to give away the millionth red “Make America Great Again.”

The fundraiser states that anyone who contributes will automatically be entered into the contest for the signed hat.

“President Trump is so excited about this accomplishment, that not only did he hand-sign the hat, but he also wants to deliver it to you personally at a HUGE rally!” the campaign’s website states. “Don't worry we'll cover, the flight, rally ticket, and your hotel!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump campaign told Fox News that the hat is being held in the campaign office of John Pence, a senior campaign staffer and nephew to Vice President Pence, until it is delivered to the winner.

Kayleigh McEnany, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, told the outlet that the millionth count comes from official hats sold from the campaign.

“There’s millions more if you count the fraudulent ones that are not official merchandise,” McEnany said.