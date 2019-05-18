Sanders unveils education plan that would ban for-profit charter schools

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) Sanders2020 Dem Seth Moulton calls for expanding cannabis access for veterans Hillicon Valley: Florida county that backed Trump was one of two hacked by Russians | Sandberg pushes back on calls to break up Facebook | Conservative groups ask WH to end Amazon talks over Pentagon contract Sanders set to become first 2020 candidate to call for ban on for-profit charter schools MORE (I-Vt.) on Saturday proposed a sprawling education plan that would include banning for-profit charter schools, increasing funding for at-risk schools and making states cover the cost of college entrance exams.

He unveiled the "Thurgood Marshall Plan for A Quality Public Education for All" while at a campaign stop in Orangeburg, S.C., speaking in the early primary state on the anniversary weekend of the Brown vs. The Board of Education Supreme Court case that ruled school segregation unconstitutional.

The Democratic presidential hopeful said during the speech that he aims “to guarantee every person in our country a quality education,” which he described as a “fundamental human right."

The full plan, posted to Sanders's campaign website, focuses on 10 major goals, including combating racial discrimination and school segregation, ending charter schools' "unaccountable profit-motive," funding public schools equitably and strengthening the Individuals with Disabilities Act.

He also proposes giving teachers a pay raise, expanding after-school and summer programs, providing free school meals, making schools into community centers, improving school infrastructure and making schools safe and inclusive.

"This plan calls for a transformative investment in our children, our teachers and our schools and a fundamental re-thinking of the unjust and inequitable funding of our public education system," his campaign website states.

I am proud to introduce my Thurgood Marshall Plan for A Quality Public Education for All. Read our plan to transform our education system here: https://t.co/3XojUVewly https://t.co/24uvOCjd5x — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 18, 2019

During his 2016 presidential bid, Sanders ran on the promise of a free college education. Some of his 2020 competitors, notably Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLet's stop treating student borrowers like second-class citizens Overnight Health Care — Presented by Campaign for Accountability — Momentum builds for federal laws enshrining abortion rights | Missouri lawmakers approve bill banning abortions at 8 weeks | Warren unveils plan to protect abortion rights 2020 Dem Seth Moulton calls for expanding cannabis access for veterans MORE (D-Mass.), have also proposed education plans in recent weeks.

Sanders is the first White House hopeful to call for a ban on for-profit charter schools. The Vermont senator is among two dozen people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.