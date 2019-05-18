Buttigieg accuses Trump of 'paying lip service' to LGBT rights

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Health Care — Presented by Campaign for Accountability — Momentum builds for federal laws enshrining abortion rights | Missouri lawmakers approve bill banning abortions at 8 weeks | Warren unveils plan to protect abortion rights Overnight Energy: Dems dismiss Interior chief's work calendars as 'fake' | Buttigieg climate plan includes carbon tax | Poll finds growing number say climate is crucial 2020 issue Momentum builds behind push to pass laws enshrining abortion rights MORE on Friday night accused President Trump Donald John TrumpComey: Barr is 'sliming his own department' GOP Mueller critic says Flynn contacted him during special counsel probe: report Acting DHS secretary threatened to quit after clashing with Miller: report MORE of "paying lip service" to LGBT rights after Trump said he was "absolutely fine" with Buttigieg appearing onstage with his husband.

"Even though they’re paying lip service to the idea of -- like the president was asked about my marriage, so he could have the opportunity to say he’s fine with it," Buttigieg said while speaking in Iowa, according to ABC News. "That’s nice."

The South Bend, Ind. mayor referenced a Daily Beast report from this week that says adopted children of LGBT families may now be considered born "out of wedlock" and not guaranteed U.S. citizenship even if their parents are married U.S. citizens.

"We find out this week that they changed the State Department guidance -- I don’t know if you saw this," Buttigieg said, according to ABC. "So if you are, for example, in an international adoption scenario, and you’re a same-sex couple, as far as the United States government is concerned, you have a child born out of wedlock. Think about what that means. It means you are not a citizen of the same country as your own child at the time that they are born. And that’s discrimination."

Trump said in a Thursday Fox News interview that he thinks it is "great" that Buttigieg appears with his husband Chasten.

"I think it's absolutely fine, I do," the president told Fox. "I think it's great. I think that's something that perhaps some people will have a problem with; I have no problem with it whatsoever."

Buttigieg has previously been critical of Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrudeau on tariff deal: Canadian and US businesses can get back to 'working constructively together' Congress has a duty to go through with the impeachment and public trial of President Trump Lewandowski: Why Joe Biden won't make it to the White House — again MORE's stances on LGBT issues. He told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Friday that Pence "advances homophobic policies."

In response to prior criticism from Buttigieg, Pence has said that the mayor "knows I don't have a problem with him."

"I don't believe in discrimination against anybody. I treat everybody how I want to be treated," the vice president and former Indiana governor said in a CNN interview last month. "The truth of it is, all of us have our own religious convictions. Pete has his convictions, I have mine."

Buttigieg has said that he is not critical of Pence's faith, but rather of his "bad policies."

Buttigieg is among two dozen people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.