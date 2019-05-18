Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, is running for office

The mother of Trayvon Martin, the black unarmed teenager who was fatally shot by then-neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in Florida in 2012, is running for office in Florida.

Following her years of anti-gun violence activism since Trayvon’s death 7 years ago, Sybrina Fulton confirmed Saturday that she would be launching a bid for the Miami-Dade County Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” she told The Miami Herald. “But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.”

“Our county must continue moving forward so our families are safe from violence, can afford to live in Miami-Dade, and have access to good paying jobs,” she continued. “I am ready to take on these issues and many others in county government.”

Fulton will be running against the Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez for the seat, which is being vacated by Commissioner Barbara Jordan in 2020.

Fulton came into national prominence shortly after the death of her son in February 2012. The 17-year-old's death ignited the Black Lives Matter movement and fueled a national discussion about racism that has since been ongoing.