Gabbard says claim her campaign is getting boost from Putin apologists is 'fake news'

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardMomentum builds behind push to pass laws enshrining abortion rights Poll: Biden is only Dem candidate that beats Trump outside of margin of error Gabbard: US must not go to war with Iran MORE (Hawaii) on Sunday dismissed reports that her Democratic presidential campaign is being helped by defenders of Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition — Trump: GOP has `clear contrast' with Dems on immigration Ukrainian who meddled against Trump in 2016 is now under Russia-corruption cloud A reality-based game for Trump watchers: 'Name that Fallacy' MORE as "fake news," but said conflict with Moscow is counterproductive.

Speaking to George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosProtesters chant 'liar' as de Blasio touts presidential bid on 'Good Morning America' De Blasio blasts Trump as he launches 2020 bid: 'Every New Yorker knows he's a con artist' Rand Paul: Mueller probe 'politically motivated,' 'goes even back to the Clintons' MORE on ABC's "This Week," Gabbard said escalating tensions with nuclear-armed nations like Russia and China "has brought us to a very dangerous point."

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: "As president, I will end these counterproductive and wasteful regime change wars, work to end this new Cold War and nuclear arms race … and invest those resources on serving the needs of the American people" https://t.co/0ZyfCPNJz7 pic.twitter.com/w9tFTeATDc — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 19, 2019

Stephanopoulos asked Gabbard about a Daily Beast story listing the support her campaign has received from Russophiles. He also noted her meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, her defense of Russian military operations in Syria and her statements that Russian election interference is no worse than what America has historically undertaken.

"Is Putin a threat to national security?" he asked.

"You now it's unfortunately you're citing that article, George, because it's a whole lot of fake news. What I'm focused on is what's in the best interest of the American people? What's in the best interest of national security? Keeping American people safe," Gabbard said. "And what I'm pointing out consistently, time and time again, is our continued wasteful regime change wars have been counterproductive to the interests of the American people and the approach this administration has taken in essentially choosing conflict ... has been counterproductive to national security."