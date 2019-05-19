2020 Dem Steve Bullock: I think life begins at viability

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockInslee gives public option first test in Washington state Momentum builds behind push to pass laws enshrining abortion rights The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition — Trump: GOP has `clear contrast' with Dems on immigration MORE (D), who last week entered the 2020 Democratic presidential race, told CNN on Sunday that he believes that life begins when a fetus is able to survive outside the womb, but added that women should be able to decide whether to receive abortions for themselves.

"Ultimately, the Supreme Court settled this 45 years ago," he said on CNN's "State of the Union," referring to the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision. "It's not my decision to be making a decision that a woman needs to make in consultation with her doctor, her family, her faith."

"I would say that life begins at viability, but either way it's not up to people like me to be making these decisions," he added. "It's not what I think, it's what does an individual woman need to do with her body and with her health care."

The debate around abortion rights has reignited as several states passed or advanced laws that limit access to the procedure.

Most notably, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed a bill into law last week that will outlaw all abortion except in cases where a woman's life is threatened.

Earlier this month, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed a "fetal heartbeat" abortion bill that will the practice around six weeks into pregnancy.

Bullock is one of two dozen people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 nomination.