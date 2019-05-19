Buttigieg responds to Trump supporting his marriage: 'I'm more interested in policies that affect LGBTQ people'

South Bend, Ind., mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg accuses Trump of 'paying lip service' to LGBT rights Warren policy ideas show signs of paying off Overnight Health Care — Presented by Campaign for Accountability — Momentum builds for federal laws enshrining abortion rights | Missouri lawmakers approve bill banning abortions at 8 weeks | Warren unveils plan to protect abortion rights MORE said in an interview on Sunday he's more interested in White House policies that affect LGBTQ people than anything President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls for Republicans to be 'united' on abortion Tlaib calls on Amash to join impeachment resolution Facebook temporarily suspended conservative commentator Candace Owens MORE has to say about his marriage.

"That's nice," Buttigieg, who is openly gay, said of Trump's comment while speaking with the NPR Politics Podcast and Iowa Public Radio. "I'm more interested in policies that affect LGBTQ people."

Trump said last week that he thought it was "great" seeing Buttigieg campaign on stage with his husband, adding that he had "no problem with it whatsoever."

"I think it’s absolutely fine. I do," Trump said when asked about the pair on Fox News's "The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton," in an interview to be aired Sunday. "I think it’s great. I think that’s something that perhaps some people will have a problem with. I have no problem with it whatsoever. I think it’s good.”

Buttigieg on Sunday was critical of the idea that Trump's comments even amounted to news, saying that the "the expectations are so low that he made" headlines "by saying something that wasn't viciously insulting."

"What somebody says in an interview is one thing. How they govern is another," Buttigieg said. "So much attention is given to whatever remarkably outrageous and vicious and insulting thing that the president said."

He called on Trump to support a measure that extends civil rights protections to LGBTQ people.

The Trump administration has said that the measure, The Equality Act, is problematic, NPR reported. Buttigieg said it was a "shame" that Trump likely wouldn't support the bill.

Buttigieg has emerged as intensely popular figure inside the Democratic Party since launching an exploratory committee for president earlier this year. The 2020 candidate has continually discussed his faith and his sexuality on the campaign trail.

He said last month that his marriage moved him "closer to God" while criticizing Vice President Pence's religious views.