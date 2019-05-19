Moulton rolls out plan to promote national service among young Americans

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur Moulton2020 Dem Seth Moulton calls for expanding cannabis access for veterans Momentum builds behind push to pass laws enshrining abortion rights 'SleepyCreepy Joe' and 'Crazy Bernie': Trump seeks to define 2020 Dems with insults MORE (D-Mass.), a 2020 presidential hopeful, rolled out a plan Sunday to promote national service among young Americans.

The five-point plan is modeled after the GI Bill and would give educational or vocational scholarships to Americans between the ages of 17 and 24 in exchange for a service commitment of one to three years.

"I’m calling for a National Service Education Guarantee because I want every American to have an opportunity to serve like I did - a chance to confront the challenges our country faces today, be a part of something bigger than themselves, and earn a promise that they will be rewarded for their efforts," Moulton, a former Marine Corps officer, said in a statement.

"That’s why my national service plan is modeled on the GI Bill and designed to build on its success in fostering a culture of service to this country we love."

The plan would cover 60 percent of the cost of in-state college tuition or job-training up to $14,000 for a one-year commitment of national service. Benefits would increase with longer commitment, covering full in-state tuition or $24,000 in training for a three-year engagement from enrollees.

Enrollees would have the option to join a newly created service organization called the Federal Green Corps dedicated to combating the climate crisis and protecting the environment.

They would also be able to join an expanded AmeriCorps, FEMA Corps or AmeriCorps VISTA program.

Fellow 2020 hopeful former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) announced a similar service proposal last month.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), who served as a naval intelligence officer in Afghanistan, also floated the idea in an interview on MSNBC.