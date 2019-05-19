At Iowa campaign stop, Buttigieg gives 11-year-old advice on dealing with bullies

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg accuses Trump of 'paying lip service' to LGBT rights Warren policy ideas show signs of paying off Overnight Health Care — Presented by Campaign for Accountability — Momentum builds for federal laws enshrining abortion rights | Missouri lawmakers approve bill banning abortions at 8 weeks | Warren unveils plan to protect abortion rights MORE gave an 11-year-old girl advice on how to handle bullies at an Iowa campaign stop on Saturday and, in a jab at President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls for Republicans to be 'united' on abortion Tlaib calls on Amash to join impeachment resolution Facebook temporarily suspended conservative commentator Candace Owens MORE, said it is important that we "have a president that doesn’t show that type of behavior."

The South Bend, Ind., mayor, who is openly gay, told the crowd that he was bullied when he was young.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had experiences with bullying when I was growing up,” he said. “A lot of how bullies are made is that they were bullied themselves…and they don’t know how to deal with it.”

Buttigieg told the girl, who was identified by the name Rebecca, that “you have nothing to be ashamed of."

He also told her that sometimes bullies are created because they were bullied themselves.

“The person who’s bullying you probably has something a little broken in them," he added. They want to get a response out of you."

"When you show that it doesn’t get to you... they’re going to follow your lead,” he said.

Buttigieg is among two dozen people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination. He was once seen as a long shot candidate but has recently experienced a surge in the polls.