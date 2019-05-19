Buttigieg: The future 'is personal' for me

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg accuses Trump of 'paying lip service' to LGBT rights Warren policy ideas show signs of paying off Overnight Health Care — Presented by Campaign for Accountability — Momentum builds for federal laws enshrining abortion rights | Missouri lawmakers approve bill banning abortions at 8 weeks | Warren unveils plan to protect abortion rights MORE told a Fox News town hall on Sunday that his youth means the future of the U.S. is a personal issue for him.

"What the world is going to look like in the 2050s isn't just something I'm just something I think about or write about, or wonder about," Buttigieg, 37, told host Chris Wallace in Claremont, N.H. "It's hopefully going to be my life, too."

The mayor talked about the need to tackle issues such as climate change and the deficit to prevent crises for future generations — and the younger members of current ones.

"That's why making sure we do something about climate change, making sure we actually have a fiscally sustainable path," he said. "These problems will be visited on the heads of not just my children or my grandchildren, but me, and people in my generation too, and I think it gives me an ability to speak to those issues."

If elected, Buttigieg would be the youngest president in U.S. history. Two the leading contenders for the Democratic nomination, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), are in their 70s, as is President Trump.

"I do think there is a special value to generational change at a moment like this because we're not just living through another election," Buttigieg said Sunday evening. "I believe we're living through a transition at a moment in American history as consequential as the one that brought us the New Deal," he said. "Everybody's got different attributes that they bring, one of the ones I bring is the possibility of that generational shift."