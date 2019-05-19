Buttigieg on Trump tweets: 'I don't care'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg accuses Trump of 'paying lip service' to LGBT rights Warren policy ideas show signs of paying off Overnight Health Care — Presented by Campaign for Accountability — Momentum builds for federal laws enshrining abortion rights | Missouri lawmakers approve bill banning abortions at 8 weeks | Warren unveils plan to protect abortion rights MORE dismissed President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls for Republicans to be 'united' on abortion Tlaib calls on Amash to join impeachment resolution Facebook temporarily suspended conservative commentator Candace Owens MORE's tweets mocking him on Sunday just hours after the president again took aim at the South Bend, Ind., mayor.

"I don't care," Buttigieg told Fox News's Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceMSNBC host: Barr 'the most dangerous person' who works for Trump Chris Wallace: AG Barr 'clearly is protecting' Trump Trump, Kudlow 'had it out' after contradiction on who is hurt by tariffs: report MORE at a town hall in Claremont, N.H.

Buttigieg went on to say that Trump's Twitter account is "a great way to get the attention of the media."

The mayor said Trump's online behavior is "grotesque," adding that "it is the nature of grotesque things that you can't look away."

His comments came after Trump took aim at Fox News for giving him airtime and compared him to a character from Mad Magazine.

"Hard to believe that @FoxNews is wasting airtime on Mayor Pete, as Chris Wallace likes to call him," Trump tweeted.

Hard to believe that @FoxNews is wasting airtime on Mayor Pete, as Chris Wallace likes to call him. Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems. They got dumped from the Democrats boring debates, and they just want in. They forgot the people..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

....who got them there. Chris Wallace said, “I actually think, whether you like his opinions or not, that Mayor Pete has a lot of substance...fascinating biography.” Gee, he never speaks well of me - I like Mike Wallace better...and Alfred E. Newman will never be President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Trump has also taken aim at other Democratic primary candidates, particularly former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Robinette BidenBiden calls for unity, jabs at Trump in campaign launch Here are the potential candidates still eyeing 2020 bids Warren policy ideas show signs of paying off MORE, calling him "Sleepy Joe."