South Bend newspaper highlights Buttigieg's absences in recent months

A local newspaper in South Bend, Ind., on Monday published a report pointing out the number of extended absences Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg jokes about holding town hall same night as 'Game of Thrones' finale Buttigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message Buttigieg on Trump tweets: 'I don't care' MORE (D) has had as he travels across the country in his 2020 presidential bid.

The South Bend Tribune noted that Buttigieg has either been away or plans to be away from the city on at least 55 of the 120 days from Feb.1 through May 31.

The Tribune cited Buttigieg’s daily calendar which they obtained through a public records request. The news outlet reports 45 of the 120 days covered by the request were redacted.

Buttigieg has toured the country extensively as part of his White House bid that has garnered early momentum and gained significant media attention.

Though he only officially announced his presidential candidacy last month, he announced the formation of an exploratory committee in January and has been traveling for a large part of the year.

The news outlet reports of Buttigieg’s many travel destinations, he has been or will go to New York City at least 10 times in the 120-day span, and will have visited Los Angeles and New Hampshire, an early primary state, at least five times each.

Part of his travels also included promoting his recently published memoir, “Shortest Way Home.”

Buttigieg has been lauded as a successful mayor who implemented several promising policies that have helped spur revitalization in the small Midwest city.

Buttigieg was in New Hampshire Sunday night for a Fox News town hall, the latest 2020 Democrat to participate in a town hall on the news network after some, most notably, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg jokes about holding town hall same night as 'Game of Thrones' finale Buttigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message Warren offers to help Twitter user with her love life MORE (D-Mass.), opted against it.

Chris Meagher, Buttigieg’s campaign spokesperson, defended Buttigieg, saying the South Bend mayor has continued to perform his duties while campaigning.

“It’s an economy of time and making sure that when he is on the ground, he gets time with his direct reports and decisions are teed up, and he makes some chances to engage with the community,” Meagher said.

The Hill has reached out to Buttigieg’s campaign for comment.

Buttigieg is the only of the few 2020 presidential candidates in the crowded primary field that are not Congressional lawmakers.

He is one of a trio of mayor's running for the Democratic nomination, along with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioDe Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' Here are the potential candidates still eyeing 2020 bids Momentum builds behind push to pass laws enshrining abortion rights MORE and Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam.