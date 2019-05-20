Trump reelection launch planned for June: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'I will not let Iran have nuclear weapons' Rocket attack hits Baghdad's Green Zone amid escalating tensions: reports Buttigieg on Trump tweets: 'I don't care' MORE will officially launch his 2020 campaign in June, Axios reported Monday morning.

Citing Republican sources, Axios reported that the president plans to kick off his reelection bid with rallies in swing states.

Trump has told allies in conversation that he thinks of the kickoff as June 16, the same date he launched his 2016 run, according to Axios. The report noted that June 16 is Father’s Day this year, so it is likely that the official launch won’t be on that exact date.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Trump announced in February 2018 that he planned to run for reelection, saying at a rally the following month that his slogan would be: “Keep America Great.”

The president named his 2016 digital adviser Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE as his campaign manager for 2020.

Parscale, who has prioritized expanding Trump’s digital presence even further in his reelection strategy, has said that he anticipates the campaign spending at least $1 billion to reelect Trump.

The campaign said in April that it raised over $30 million in the first quarter of 2019, dwarfing the Democratic candidates vying to take on Trump for the White House, now numbering two dozen.