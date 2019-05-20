Trump: Bernie Sanders is 'history'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'I will not let Iran have nuclear weapons' Rocket attack hits Baghdad's Green Zone amid escalating tensions: reports Buttigieg on Trump tweets: 'I don't care' MORE declared Monday that his possible 2020 opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message Buttigieg: The future 'is personal' for me Donald Trump, president for life? We need term limits now MORE (I-Vt.) is “history” and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Robinette BidenButtigieg on Trump tweets: 'I don't care' Buttigieg: The future 'is personal' for me Donald Trump, president for life? We need term limits now MORE is “pulling ahead” in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Looks like Bernie Sanders is history. Sleepy Joe Biden is pulling ahead and think about it, I’m only here because of Sleepy Joe and the man who took him off the 1% trash heap, President O! China wants Sleepy Joe BADLY!” Trump tweeted.

Biden leads Sanders by nearly 20 percentage points in the Democratic primary race, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Trump’s message came hours before he is scheduled to headline a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, a state he won in 2016 but where Biden is making a strong push.

The president has repeatedly targeted the former vice president, whom his political team views as a serious contender even as he has downplayed the threat he poses in the 2020 race.