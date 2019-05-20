Democratic House campaign arm says it raised $7.85 million in April

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) announced on Monday that it raised nearly $8 million in April, a significant haul that suggests the group’s fundraising hasn’t been hampered by progressive outrage over its controversial vendor policy.

The DCCC’s $7.85 million fundraising total sets the record for the committee’s largest April haul in a non-presidential election year. It was powered primarily by small-dollar donations, the DCCC said, with an average contribution size of $19.

“We are working every day to fortify and grow our new House majority, and with the support of grassroots donors from every part of the country, we’re on course to do just that,” Rep. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosDem rep: You can't be a Democrat if you don't support abortion, LGBTQ rights Dem facing primary challenge says he'll vote for LGBT equality bill Dem campaign leader to hold fundraiser for Lipinski next month MORE (D-Ill.), the chairwoman of the DCCC, said.

The DCCC’s announcement on Monday is the latest sign of fundraising momentum for the committee after it raked in more than $32 million in the first quarter of 2019.

By comparison, the GOP’s House campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee, brought in just over $25 million in the first three months of the year.

The DCCC has faced intense criticism from many in the Democratic Party’s progressive and activist wings in recent months after the group announced that it would not do business with political consultants and vendors who work with primary candidates challenging Democratic incumbents.

Democratic consultants and strategists say that the DCCC’s vendor policy formalizes what has long been considered an unwritten rule for the committee; one of the DCCC’s primary missions is to support Democratic House incumbents in their reelection bids.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe unintended consequences of interest rate caps The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump threatens jail time over 'treason' and 'spying' Lewandowski: Why Joe Biden won't make it to the White House — again MORE (N.Y.), the freshman House Democrat who ousted longtime Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) in a primary last year, has expressed outrage at the vendor policy, which she has dubbed a “blacklist.”

She has called on her supporters to “pause” contributions to the DCCC and donate directly to candidates instead in response to the policy.

The @DCCC’s new rule to blacklist+boycott anyone who does business w/ primary challengers is extremely divisive & harmful to the party.



My recommendation, if you’re a small-dollar donor: pause your donations to DCCC & give directly to swing candidates instead.



Some great ones: — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 30, 2019

But the DCCC’s April fundraising numbers suggest that progressive calls to freeze donations to the group hasn’t yet put a financial squeeze on it. That fundraising will be particularly important for Democrats in 2020 as they look to hold on to the 40 House seats they picked up in last year’s midterm elections, seats that the GOP is eager to win back.