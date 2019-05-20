Biden, Sanders tied atop new Iowa poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Robinette BidenButtigieg on Trump tweets: 'I don't care' Buttigieg: The future 'is personal' for me Donald Trump, president for life? We need term limits now MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message Buttigieg: The future 'is personal' for me Donald Trump, president for life? We need term limits now MORE (I-Vt.) are tied atop the field of Democratic presidential hopefuls in Iowa, according to a new poll, suggesting that the crucial first-in-the-nation caucus state is still in play for both men.

An Iowa Starting Line/Change Research poll released on Monday shows Biden and Sanders each receiving 24 percent support among likely Democratic caucusgoers in Iowa.

They’re trailed by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg jokes about holding town hall same night as 'Game of Thrones' finale Buttigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message Buttigieg on Trump tweets: 'I don't care' MORE, who received 14 percent of the vote, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg jokes about holding town hall same night as 'Game of Thrones' finale Buttigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message Warren offers to help Twitter user with her love life MORE (D-Mass.), who came in fourth with 12 percent, and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisButtigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message De Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' Buttigieg condemns 'voices on Fox' for spreading 'fear' and 'lies' ahead of town hall appearance MORE (D-Calif.) who also had double figures at 10 percent support.

The tie between Biden and Sanders in the Hawkeye State differs from most recent national polling results that have shown the former vice president trouncing his competition, often by double digits.

A Fox News survey released last week, for instance, showed Biden with an 18-point lead over Sanders, the poll’s second-place finisher. And a recent left-leaning poll of South Carolina voters, an important Democratic primary state, showed Biden leading Sanders by more than 30 points.

The Iowa poll, however, shows a much closer race between Biden and Sanders for the all-important opening caucus.

The former vice president has double the support of Sanders among voters 65 and older — 30 percent to 15 percent, according to the Iowa Starting Line/Change Research poll. But Sanders carries a significant lead over Biden among voters between the ages of 18 and 31 — 41 percent compared to Biden’s 9 percent.

Meanwhile, Biden outperforms Sanders among female voters, according to the poll, taking 26 percent support compared to Sanders’s 19 percent. Sanders, however, has more backing from male voters, 29 percent of whom say they plan to support the Vermont senator in 2020. Biden has 21 percent support among men.

To be sure, the Iowa caucuses are still nine months away, and caucusgoers in the state are often wary to commit too early to any particular candidate.

Still, Sanders performed well there in 2016, coming in a close second to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDe Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' From dive bars to steakhouses: How Iowa caucus staffers blow off steam Warren policy ideas show signs of paying off MORE in the caucuses that year. The Iowa Starting Line/Change Research poll released Monday found that 45 percent of those who caucused for Sanders in 2016 still say that the Vermont senator is their first choice in 2020.

The poll surveyed 615 likely Democratic caucusgoers in Iowa from May 15-19. It was a margin of error of 3.9 percentage points.