New York GOP chairman to step down, take role with Trump campaign's finance team

New York state GOP Chairman Ed Cox is leaving his post and will take a role with Trump Victory, a joint-fundraising effort by the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee (RNC), the campaign announced Monday.

“Ed Cox has been invaluable as Chairman of the New York State Republican Party, and I’m thrilled that he is joining our finance team to help re-elect President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'I will not let Iran have nuclear weapons' Rocket attack hits Baghdad's Green Zone amid escalating tensions: reports Buttigieg on Trump tweets: 'I don't care' MORE," Todd Ricketts, the finance chairman of Trump Victory, said in a statement.

Trump's 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, praised Cox for his work as the state Republican Party chairman for nearly a decade.

The role with Trump's reelection effort provides a soft landing spot for Cox. The longtime state leader was challenged earlier this year by Erie County GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy, who will transition into the role.

“The chairman has been presented with an important new opportunity and there are talks underway for a transition," New York GOP spokeswoman Jessica Proud told Syracuse.com. “More details will be announced in short order.”

Proud did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Cox was slow to back Trump during the 2016 campaign, even as several county chairs had done so. Cox eventually offered his endorsement after Trump handily won the New York state primary.

Republicans faced a difficult election cycle in New York in 2018, losing multiple statewide races and seeing three congressional districts flip to Democrats.