O'Rourke says he would 'absolutely' do Fox News town hall

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeTrump hits Fox News for 'wasting airtime' with coverage of Buttigieg Overnight Health Care — Presented by Campaign for Accountability — Momentum builds for federal laws enshrining abortion rights | Missouri lawmakers approve bill banning abortions at 8 weeks | Warren unveils plan to protect abortion rights Overnight Energy: Dems dismiss Interior chief's work calendars as 'fake' | Buttigieg climate plan includes carbon tax | Poll finds growing number say climate is crucial 2020 issue MORE said Monday that he would happily participate in a town hall hosted by Fox News, breaking with some of his 2020 Democratic presidential rivals.

“Absolutely,” O’Rourke told reporters at a campaign stop in Iowa when asked about his willingness to appear on the conservative network, according to Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This campaign is about going to where people are, and you see that physically in where I show up. But it also has to be in those channels or those social media streams where people get their news and their information. That also includes Fox.”

The presidential hopeful said he was unaware of any current talks between his team and Fox News, which Democratic Party leadership said earlier this year was too biased to host any of its primary debates this cycle.

O'Rourke's remarks come one day after South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg jokes about holding town hall same night as 'Game of Thrones' finale Buttigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message Buttigieg on Trump tweets: 'I don't care' MORE (D) participated in a town hall on the network that drew 1.1 million total viewers.

Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message Buttigieg: The future 'is personal' for me Donald Trump, president for life? We need term limits now MORE (I-Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar: 'Don't think' there are reasons to investigate Mueller probe's origins Klobuchar: Trump plan doesn't deal with 'comprehensive immigration issue' Buttigieg condemns 'voices on Fox' for spreading 'fear' and 'lies' ahead of town hall appearance MORE (D-Minn.) have also done events hosted by Fox News. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGillibrand says she would not detain immigrants De Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' Gillibrand: 'President Trump has started a war on American women' MORE (D-N.Y.) will appear in a Fox News town hall on June 2.

Other candidates, however, have refused to appear in the network's events.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blasted Fox News as a "hate-for-profit machine" while saying that she would never appear in a town hall hosted by the network.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisButtigieg defends appearing on Fox News: Many Americans don't hear Dems' message De Blasio pitches himself as tough New Yorker who can take on 'Don the con' Buttigieg condemns 'voices on Fox' for spreading 'fear' and 'lies' ahead of town hall appearance MORE (D-Calif.) has also indicated she would refuse a town hall invitation.