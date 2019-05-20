Trump: Foreign countries want Biden in office so they can continue 'ripping off' the US

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'I will not let Iran have nuclear weapons' Rocket attack hits Baghdad's Green Zone amid escalating tensions: reports Buttigieg on Trump tweets: 'I don't care' MORE on Monday swiped at Joe Biden Joe Robinette BidenButtigieg on Trump tweets: 'I don't care' Buttigieg: The future 'is personal' for me Donald Trump, president for life? We need term limits now MORE's presidential campaign, arguing during a rally in Pennsylvania that foreign leaders want the former vice president back in office to take advantage of him.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pa., Trump invoked Biden as he railed against past policies on trade.

"He announced he’s running for president and he said it’s because foreign leaders called him up and begged him to do it," Trump said. "Absolutely. Foreign countries liked it much better. That’s what they want. They want Biden so that China can continue to make 500 billion a year and more, ripping off the Untied States."

Politico reported in March that foreign leaders had been approaching Biden to ask whether he intended to enter the race, telling the former vice president that he could restore alliances that have been shaken under Trump.

Trump has been fixated on Biden since the former vice president entered the race, tweeting repeatedly about him and predicting that he would be the eventual Democratic nominee.

Trump on Monday held his rally in Montoursville, roughly 200 miles from Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, respectively, where Biden has held campaign events of his own in recent weeks.

The president mocked the size of the crowd at Biden's official campaign launch in Philadelphia.

Trump, whose administration falsely claimed his inauguration was the best-attended of all-time, asserted that the former vice president only drew "150 people" to his kickoff event. Estimates put attendance at Biden's event in the thousands.

The president then hinted that he would hold on official re-election launch of his own in the near future.

"We have thousands of people and I’m not even announcing today," he said. "We’ll wait for a couple of weeks, OK?"