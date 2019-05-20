Trump pauses Pennsylvania rally multiple times as attendees require medical attention

Multiple attendees required medical attention at President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'I will not let Iran have nuclear weapons' Rocket attack hits Baghdad's Green Zone amid escalating tensions: reports Buttigieg on Trump tweets: 'I don't care' MORE's campaign rally Monday night in Montoursville, Pa.

The president paused his speech three times in the span of roughly 45 minutes as individuals in the crowd required assistance. Trump stopped about 10 minutes after taking the stage and called out for a doctor.

"Those are our friends right there," Trump said as doctors helped the woman.

As Trump stepped away from the stage, a "four more years" chant broke out.

"We stick together, folks," he added as he got a signal that the woman was all right. "We stick together."

Someone in the audience at the Trump Campaign rally in Pennsylvania having a medical problem pic.twitter.com/jiorSEDQUF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 20, 2019

Trump called out for a doctor two more times during the hourlong event. He noted at one point that some supporters had been lined up waiting to get into the rally for hours or days before the event.

The temperature in Montoursville was 75 degrees with roughly 40 percent humidity at the time of Trump's remarks. The president suggested at one point that bright lights beating down on the venue may have contributed to some supporters overheating.

"Are the lights bright enough?" he asked after a third attendee needed help. "I think that’s why people are going down, these crazy lights."