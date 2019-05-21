Sanders to speak on behalf of workers at Walmart shareholders meeting

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Memo: Trump faces steep climb to reelection California Democrats face crisis of credibility after lawsuits Fox's Brit Hume fires back at Trump's criticism of the channel MORE (I-Vt.) is set to speak on behalf of workers at Walmart's annual shareholder meeting, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The 2020 presidential candidate will attend the meeting in Bentonville, Ark., on June 5 to introduce a proposal that would give hourly Walmart workers a seat on the company’s board and demand improved working conditions.

“These workers need and deserve a seat at the table,” Sanders the Post. “If hourly workers at Walmart were well represented on its board, I doubt you would see the CEO of Walmart making over a thousand times more than its average worker."

The proposal would require Walmart to consider its 1.5 million hourly U.S. employees when nominating candidates to its board.

"At a time of deepening racial and economic divide and insecurity, hourly associates can guide a more fair, inclusive and equitable corporate ecosystem that bridges differences,” the proposal says, according to the Post. It was filed by Walmart employee Cat Davis, a leader for workers’ rights organization United for Respect.

“We really want Walmart to think about us — the lowly associates who, behind the scenes, are the ones bringing in the money,” Davis told the Post.

Walmart shareholders have voted down every employee proposal in company history, according to United for Respect.

Walmart has been a frequent target of Sanders, with the Vermont lawmaker pushing a bill last year aimed directly at the company called the Stop WALMART Act.

Introduced by Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaDem rep: You can't be a Democrat if you don't support abortion, LGBTQ rights House passes drug pricing bills amid ObamaCare row John Cusack calls for Trump's impeachment in Capitol Hill visit MORE (D-Calif.) the legislation would require a $15 dollar minimum wage, allow up to 7 days of sick leave, and limit the possible pay for Walmart CEO and other top staff in relation to those who are paid the least.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sanders's reported appearance at their meeting.