Opposition research requests for O'Rourke 'have completely died off': report

Opposition research requests for Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke "have completely died off," a staffer at a top Republican opposition research firm told the Daily Beast.

The outlet reported Tuesday that inquiries to America Rising for potentially damaging information about the former Texas representative are virtually nonexistent 10 weeks after his campaign launch.

“The requests for oppo on him have completely died off,” a staffer at the firm said.

America Rising, which has cornered the market on opposition research on the nearly two dozen presidential contenders, has tracked what it considers a steady decline in the public’s interest in O’Rourke, according to the Daily Beast.

The drop in opposition requests come as O'Rourke's polling numbers and national profile are slipping.

O'Rourke, who entered the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential primary field as a potential favorite earlier this year, has admitted his campaign was struggling and recently attempted to jump-start his flagging campaign.

His campaign had shied away the national television circuit, instead focusing on small crowds at town hall events across the country.

Recently, however, O'Rourke appeared on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" and will participate in a CNN town hall Tuesday night.

O'Rourke's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Daily Beast report.