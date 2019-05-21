GOP House campaign arm raised $5.5 million in April

The National Republican Congressional Committee raised roughly $5.5 million last month, falling short of its Democratic counterpart’s cash haul in April but maintaining its lead in overall cash on hand.

The fundraising haul brings the committee’s total cash on hand this cycle to $20.1 million, according to federal filings released this week.

The NRCC’s Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, announced Monday that it had raised $7.85 million in April, a fundraising total driven mostly by small-dollar contributions.

Still, the Republican House campaign arm has a significant lead in its overall cash on hand, reporting more than $20 million in the bank. The DCCC, by comparison, has $12.5 million on hand.

A spokesperson for the NRCC did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment on the fundraising numbers.

The money race between the two committees comes ahead of what is expected to be a fierce battle for control of the House in 2020.

Democrats, fresh off a string of victories in 2018 that propelled them into the House majority, are eager to ward off GOP challenges in their newly-won districts. Meanwhile, Republicans believe that President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - White House, Congress: Urgency of now around budget GOP presses Trump to make a deal on spending Democrats wary of handing Trump a win on infrastructure MORE’s presence on the ballot in 2020 will motivate their base and help them retake seats they lost last year.