Warren vows to fight 'tooth and nail' for LGBTQ protections as president: report

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Memo: Trump faces steep climb to reelection Feehery: A whole new season of 'Game of Thrones' Overnight Energy: Warren wants Dems to hold climate-focused debate | Klobuchar joins candidates rejecting fossil fuel money | 2020 contender Bennet offers climate plan MORE (D-Mass.) vowed Tuesday to fight for LGBT protections in the federal government and beyond if elected president.

In a statement to NewNowNext, Warren said that one of her first moves as president would be to “reverse the State Department’s decision to deny visas to unmarried same-sex partners of foreign diplomats."

“Our LGBTQ friends across the country continue to face discrimination at work, at school, and in their communities,” Warren wrote in an email, according to NewNowNext. “At every turn, President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - White House, Congress: Urgency of now around budget GOP presses Trump to make a deal on spending Democrats wary of handing Trump a win on infrastructure MORE and his right-wing allies have been doing whatever they can to unravel their rights.”

If she makes it to the Oval Office, Warren added, she will “fight tooth and nail … to ban discrimination against LGBTQ individuals in employment, housing, and healthcare."

A request for comment from Warren's campaign from The Hill was not immediately returned.

The Massachusetts progressive has a history of fighting for gay rights in the senate, and in 2016 partnered with Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinThis week: House to vote on bill to ban LGBTQ discrimination Overnight Defense — Presented by Huntington Ingalls Industries — Pentagon approves transfer of .5B to border wall | Dems blast move | House Dem pushes Pelosi to sue over Trump's Yemen veto Pentagon approves transfer of .5B to Trump border wall from Afghan forces, other accounts MORE (D-Wis.) to pressure the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to lift a decades-old ban on blood donations from gay men.

Though she has amassed the largest campaign staff of any Democrat running for the 2020 nomination, the senator has consistently found herself in the middle of the crowded Democratic field, leading some lesser-known candidates while trailing frontrunners such as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - White House, Congress: Urgency of now around budget The Memo: Trump faces steep climb to reelection Trump: Foreign countries want Biden in office so they can continue 'ripping off' the US MORE (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Memo: Trump faces steep climb to reelection California Democrats face crisis of credibility after lawsuits Fox's Brit Hume fires back at Trump's criticism of the channel MORE (I-Vt.).

Recent polls including one in her home state of Massachusetts show Warren in third, with the support of 14 percent of voters in her home state.